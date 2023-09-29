5,000 dahlias at Stonehenge in recreation of Victorian shows
More than 5,000 dahlias have been put on display at Stonehenge, paying homage to shows nearly 180 years ago.
They have been put up for a three-day exhibition at the visitor centre in the style of a traditional flower show.
The arrangements have been made by clubs in Wiltshire, with the dahlias grown by local members of the National Dahlia Society.
English Heritage has also re-started a dahlia competition - a "New Hero of Stonehenge" will be chosen.
The annual shows of the flowers in the 1840s attracted crowds of up to 10,000 people, with the events including cricket matches and brass bands.
The Devizes and Wiltshire Gazette in 1842 wrote: "Such a scene of gaiety was never before witnessed on Salisbury Plain… Parties of gentlemen and elegantly dressed ladies were scattered about in all directions."
It became so popular that people were told "no vehicles, booths, or standing pitches" should be put within 50 yards of the stones.
English Heritage's landscape historian Louise Crawley said Stonehenge was not a tourist attraction at that point: "You wouldn't get hordes and hordes of people coming to visit.
"It was one of the main carriage routes and a local landmark but no more than that. As the dahlia shows turn up, more and more people turn up.
"You could argue that is part of the beginning of tourism at Stonehenge."
To recreate the original events, huge floral sculptures have been created by nine local groups, including the Devizes Flower Club, Winterslow Flower Club and Warminster and Wylye Flower Club.
The Salisbury Flower Club made the 8ft (2.4m) tall trilithon structure.
Gill Pelton, chair of the club, said it took seven hours to create: "Our piece is a small tribute to our ancestors in recognition of their amazing legacy.
"It is not small but of course it is small when you compare it against the stones."
Visitors will be able to judge and choose the new "Hero of Stonehenge" - in the 1840s, this was a new variety of dahlia.
Ms Crawley said she thinks they will find another good winner.
She said: "The original shows were an opportunity for people to gather and parade in their finery, and we hope people will do the same this weekend.
"The floral sculptures give us a real flavour of what those original shows may have been like, and the original Hero of Stonehenge may no longer be in cultivation, but with so many wonderful varieties to choose for 'best in show', I know that with visitors' help, we will be able to find a worthy successor."
Visitors will also be able to pose in front of the stones with wearable flower headdresses.