£20,000 award offered after Swindon boy, 17, shot in head
- Published
A £20,000 reward for information has been offered after the attempted murder of a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the head.
The boy suffered life-changing injuries after he was attacked in Odstock Road, Penhill, Swindon on 24 April.
The reward from Crimestoppers is available to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
Beth Simpson from the charity, said: "This is a truly awful case."
The charity is looking for information in relation to five suspects who were seen on CCTV travelling along Ramsbury Avenue, on three electric bikes, at around 00:07 BST on the day of the attack.
The CCTV showed the five people make their way towards the victim, where a sixth suspect joined them at 00:18 BST.
The emergency services were called shortly after to treat the victim and he was taken by air ambulance to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with extensive wounds.
Ms Simpson, the Wiltshire regional manager at Crimestoppers, said: "We believe there are people who want to support the young victim, but going to the police is not an option."
She said while coming forward with information is "never easy", she urged those who were there on the night or with any information to "make a difference" and get in touch anonymously.
"We are independent of the police and exist to give people the courage to speak up.
"Protecting you is key to everything we do. Your information may help the victim and his family get the justice they deserve," she added.
