Man arrested after stolen bus seized at M4 service station
- Published
A man has been arrested after a stolen double decker bus was found at a service station.
The First bus from Bristol was found at Membury services on the M4 motorway by Wiltshire Police at around 10:00 BST.
Police said the driver, in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent and driving a bus without the proper licence.
He remains in police custody for questioning on Wednesday.
First West of England said the team was assisting police with their enquiries.
