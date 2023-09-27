Swindon job boost as 600 DWP roles head to town
- Published
More than 600 jobs are heading to a Wiltshire town, the government has announced.
Applications for hundreds of new Universal Credit review agents and key workers in Swindon by the Department of Work and Pensions opened on Wednesday.
The roles will work to reduce levels of fraud and error across the department.
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride MP, said he was "delighted to announce this major investment" in the town.
He said: "These vital roles will be key to delivering on our mission to tackle fraud and error and ensure the taxpayer gets the best value for money from our welfare system - which is clearly in all our interests."
It is hoped the roles, which will be based at Polaris House in the town centre and will involve hybrid working, reviewing claims to ensure people are receiving the payments they are entitled to and tackling suspected fraudulent claims, would help save the taxpayer £6.4bn by March 2028.
DWP is also recruiting thousands of work coaches across the country as part of a £3.5bn drive to boost employment and grow the economy.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk