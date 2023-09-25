Five McLaren drivers drove at more than 100mph on A303
Police have accused a group of sports car drivers of treating the A303 "like a race track".
Wiltshire traffic officers say they stopped five McLaren drivers on Monday after they were seen driving at more than 100mph.
Police described the drivers, who were issued with traffic offence reports, on X (formerly twitter) as "the pack".
It said they were "driving in excess of 100mph and [in] close proximity...to themselves and the public".
"This isn't a race track," the force added.
