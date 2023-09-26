Westbury Rotunda to be upgraded after redesign commissioned
A popular open space at the end of a high street could be upgraded after a council commissioned a redesign.
Westbury Town Council and architects have agreed on a concept design for the Rotunda which will re-use the existing structure, remove some of the walls and create an open and adaptable space.
It is hoped to increase footfall to the area and reduce anti-social behaviour.
The council is undertaking a series of consultations to collect public feedback over the next three weeks.
Councillor Mark Bailey, Vision for Westbury chairman, said: "It's a well-used space with so much potential and once re-developed, it will be a real asset for our town centre.
"It is important to us that we share this vision with our residents, collect any feedback and use this information to come up with the best design we can for this space."
Once the consultations have ended and feedback evaluated, final plans and full scheme costings will be submitted to the full town council committee to vote on.
The council has received complaints over the years that the Rotunda cuts off views of green spaces and creates an enclosed area that encourages anti-social behaviour.
The plans to remove some of the walls could create an "attractive public space" which links to the war memorial, the library, and the rest of town.
It is hoped the open space could used for seating, market stalls, food, performances and events.
