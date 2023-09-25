Wiltshire residents told to keep windows and doors shut due to barn fire

Crews are expected to remian in the scene for some time

Residents near Bromham in Wiltshire have been asked to keep their doors and windows closed due to a barn fire.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a barn fire in Bromham at around 03:11 BST on Monday.

There are currently a number of appliances in attendance dealing with the fire.

The fire service said it was expected that crews would remain in attendance for some time yet.

