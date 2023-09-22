Wiltshire Police officer lied about home visits while on duty
- Published
A former police officer would have been dismissed had he not already resigned, Wiltshire Police have said.
In May last year, former Salisbury police officer Pete Burden lied to his supervisor about making home visits whilst on duty, the force added.
A misconduct hearing at the force headquarters concluded his actions amounted to gross misconduct.
Deputy chief constable Paul Mills said his actions "fell well below the exemplary standards of professionalism"
Two other allegations were not upheld by the panel.
Mr Mills said: "Upon becoming aware of his behaviour, Burden was immediately suspended from his role and an investigation commenced by the Force Professional Standards department.
"Mr Burden resigned from his role earlier this year, however, had he not, he would have been dismissed without notice from the force.
"There is no place in Wiltshire Police for anyone who conducts themselves in this manner."
Mr Burden, who was on the Salisbury Community Policing team, will now be placed on the national barred list which will ensure he will not be able to work in policing in future, Mr Mills added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk