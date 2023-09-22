Swindon's new cabinet asked to affirm commitment to refugees
Wiltshire politicians have been asked to affirm their commitment to welcoming refugees and asylum seekers.
Swindon Borough Council's Labour cabinet is considering requests for the borough to join the growing City of Sanctuary UK network.
The group works with councils to foster inclusivity, solidarity and compassion.
The status will be largely symbolic as Swindon is already in the top five for cities and towns in the south west taking in refugees.
That is according to a report put to cabinet on Wednesday by the City of Sanctuary team, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The report explained Swindon Borough Council has already "directly provided support for refugees fleeing both Afghanistan and Ukraine".
The City of Sanctuary team ensures accommodation is checked and appropriate safeguarding arrangements are in place with the hosts.
Joining the voluntary network would not mean Swindon receives more, or fewer refugees and asylum seekers - but cabinet members will be asked to endorse it and its principles.
They include celebrating the contribution of refugees and migrant communities in Swindon, working with organisations who support refugees, asylum seekers and migrants in the borough to create an inclusive and welcoming place for those seeking sanctuary.
The network also challenges anti-refugee and anti-migrant attitudes wherever they are found.
The request comes after Labour took control of Swindon Borough Council in May.
