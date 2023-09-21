Amesbury: Masked men sought after assault and car theft
Police believe a burglary where three masked men broke into a house and attacked a man with a plank of wood was a targeted attack.
An investigation has been opened at Amesbury in Wiltshire, following the incident on Sunday 17 September.
Police said three men broke into the house at Solstice Rise, assaulted the homeowner and stole a grey Peugeot 207.
The car was later found in Salisbury and was seized by police.
Det Sgt Darren Penny said: "We believe the three suspects were wearing masks at the time and used a plank of wood to cause injury to the homeowner.
"Extensive enquiries are currently underway by the South Burglary Unit to identify those responsible and those living in Solstice Rise can expect to see an increased police activity in the area while officers conduct their investigation."
Wiltshire Police wants anyone locally with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the incident to send it to them.
