David Griffin jailed for sexual offences against children
- Published
A man has been jailed for five-and-a-half years for a number of sexual offences against three children.
David Griffin, 51, of Melksham, was found guilty of making indecent photographs of a child, incitement of a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual assault and voyeurism.
He was put on the sex offenders register during sentencing at Swindon Crown Court on Tuesday.
Police paid tribute to the "bravery" of the victims, who are all adults now.
Det Sgt Jen Jeffcoat-Marsh said: "I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of the victims in taking the hugely difficult step of reporting these crimes to us and supporting our investigation into Griffin.
"We recognise how challenging it must have been for the survivors to help bring their abuser to justice.
"Whilst nothing can take away the emotional impact of the abuse that they suffered, I hope that seeing Griffin jailed today brings them some comfort."
