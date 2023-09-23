Burbage girl, 8, signed by Arsenal, wants to be lioness
An eight-year-old girl who was born with a hormonal disorder has been signed by Arsenal football club.
Poppy from Burbage, near Marlborough, will be part of Arsenal's Under-9 Emerging Talent programme.
She will be training a couple of times a week and all while dealing with a serious health condition called congenital adrenal hyperplasia.
The condition means her body sometimes has difficulties dealing with stress.
"I just want to be a lioness," Poppy told BBC Radio Wiltshire.
"My friend inspired me to play football, we just started playing together."
Poppy's mum Leah said she was "so proud" of her daughter.
"There are no words for how proud I am of my girl," she said.
"Mainly because she has come through so much and still gives 100% to football.
"Nothing ever seems to phase her."
