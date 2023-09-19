Flooded Swindon Link Centre to stay closed for two weeks
- Published
A leisure centre hit by severe flooding, which cut off its electricity supply, will stay shut for two weeks.
Residents in Wiltshire woke up to flash flooding on Monday after torrential rain across the weekend.
The Link Centre, in Swindon, was closed after water flooded its ground floor and plant room.
A spokesperson said teams had managed to pump water out of the building, but explained they still did not have access to electricity.
"Specialist electrical contractors have been onsite all day today assessing the situation. We expect the Link Centre to remain closed for at least two weeks.
"This is in order to restore full power to the centre and undertake the remedial works that are necessary, however, this is an evolving situation and timelines may change," a spokesperson said.
The centre thanked customers for their "patience and understanding" and said they would update their website with any news.
"All Better Health members at the Link Centre will automatically be given access to Better leisure centres across Swindon.
"For members unable to visit alternative centres and customers attending a lesson or course, their accounts will be credited," they added.
