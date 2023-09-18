Sculpture trail set up by local farmer near Chippenham
A new sculpture trail that includes peacocks, giant stags and butterflies, all made from metal, has been set up by a farmer.
Nigel Parfitt, from near Chippenham, has put aside some woodland for local artists to display their work.
Mr Parfitt said: "It's giving people a chance to connect with nature and see these wonderful sculptures here.
"The art is nature-inspired. It will take on its own identity as it grows."
Anna Enright is from Swindon's Podpadstudios, which makes work out of scrap metal.
She told BBC Radio Wiltshire: "Throughout the seasons, as the space changes, with different sculptures in here that will be really cool, because the different colours will come out."
The art trail can be visited every Sunday between 11:00 and 13:30 BST during barn sales off the A429 next to junction 17 of the M4.
