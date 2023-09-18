'Significant' flooding shuts Swindon businesses
An ice-skating rink has been closed due to "significant" flood damage.
Electricity at the Link Leisure Centre's rink in Swindon has been cut off for safety reasons, while water is pumped out.
The town's STEAM Museum has also been closed until further notice due to flooding.
Torrential rain has caused flash floods across parts of Wiltshire and Somerset closing businesses and leaving residents stranded.
"Last night's torrential rain has caused significant flooding to Swindon's Link Centre," a Swindon Link Centre spokesperson said.
"Flood water overwhelmed the plant room, cutting out the electricity supply to the entire building and there is also water ingress at ground floor level.
"Once the electricity supply has been made safe, they will then be able to begin pumping water from the building and at that point will be in a better position to assess the damage."
Roads have been closed and residents have also been forced from their homes in Swindon, Royal Wooton Bassett, Pewsey and Ashton Keynes.
Funfair operator Gilbert Chadwick said he woke to the heavy rain at 03.30 BST and went back to sleep but when he woke back up he saw "frightening" floods outside.
"I've never seen anything like it before, I'm 90 and I've seen a lot. I've never seen rain do this much damage," he said
"There was sand and bricks everywhere. The water had come up from the river."
He added his rides have not been affected and everyone is safe.
Rodbourne resident Carrie Woollatt said she woke up to a heavily flooded and wrecked living room at 02:00 BST.
She said lots of other people in her town have been affected.
The Swindon STEAM museum, dedicated to the history of the Great Western Railway, has also closed but only certain parts of the site have been affected.
The team expects to reopen the venue's Great Western Hall, tomorrow for the Swindogs charity auction.
In a statement, they apologised for any "inconvenience caused" by the closure and told people who had purchased tickets today to expect communications regarding a refund.
Wiltshire Council has warned crews have been clearing fallen trees in Swindon and have been sent to Pewsey.
