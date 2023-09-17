Bradley Porter: Body found in search for missing 25-year-old
- Published
Police searching for a 25-year-old man who has been missing for six weeks say they have found a body.
Bradley Porter was last seen leaving a property in Penhill Drive, Swindon, in the early hours of Sunday 6 August.
Avon and Somerset Police took part in extensive searches in the town's Elgin Industrial Estate area earlier.
While formal identification has not yet taken place, Mr Porter's family have been told of the development, said Assistant Chief Constable Deb Smith.
She added: "Our thoughts are with Bradley's family at this difficult time. We have deployed specially trained officers to support them.
"I would like to thank everybody who has provided us with information since Bradley was reported missing to us."
