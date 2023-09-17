People say fond farewell to Swindon animal art trail
- Published
People have been saying a fond farewell to an animal art trail which has been raising funds for a children's hospice.
The Big Dog Art Trail saw more than 70 sculptures installed across Swindon over the summer.
The trail came to a close on Sunday and the sculptures will be auctioned off for Julia's House charity on Tuesday.
Each "Swindog" was given an individual design by schools, youth groups and artists and were adopted by organisations from across the region.
The trail, which began in 15 July, invited people to discover new parts of Swindon by tracking down all 72 sculptures which were placed in parks, shopping streets, libraries and community centres.
Those who missed the trail were given a final chance to see the works of art all together in a farewell weekend at Swindon Steam Museum.
Papillon, a butterfly design by Caroline Parrott located at Lydiard Park, was voted the best in show by people who took part in the trail.
Her design featured 3,864 painted aluminium butterflies and took nine months to complete.
"I'm really honoured and chuffed that everyone loved my dog," she said.
"The butterfly is the symbol of the children's hospice so I wanted to create something like that.
"I've been helping to care for my dad for the past couple of years and it highlighted to me how much respite is important and the hospice provides such a valuable resource for parents and carers," added Ms Parrott.
Ms Parrott added she hoped Papillon would go to the person "who will love him the most".
"He can go inside or outside, or in someone's living room if they want to live with him," she said.
Charles Hanson will host a live auction on Tuesday evening at the Steam Museum, with funds going to Julia's House, which relies on public support for the majority of its funding.
Mike Bartlett, of Julia's House, said: "It's totally exceeded our expectations.
"The amount of people who have gone out and enjoyed it has been wonderful.
"Over 1,000 people collected all 72 sculptures."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk