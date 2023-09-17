Bradley Porter: Search continues for missing 25-year-old
Searches for a 25-year-old man are continuing six weeks after he went missing.
Bradley Porter was last seen leaving a property in Penhill Drive, Swindon, in the early hours of Sunday 6 August.
Wiltshire Police said people may see increased police activity in the town's Elgin Industrial Estate area on Sunday.
Mr Porter is understood to have been wearing a white T-shirt, white hoodie and a lightweight waterproof jacket with bright orange shoulder patches.
He also had a black leather waist bag across his chest and chunky white trainers, said police.
Mr Porter is thought to have left his home in the early hours on his mountain bike.
He is described as being of slim build and about 5ft 5in tall.
His mother Abigail Somerfield made an emotional appeal for his safe return in August. "He is loved more than he could ever know," she said.
Anyone with information have been asked to contact police.
