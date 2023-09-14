Duchess of Edinburgh visits Wiltshire equine therapy centre
- Published
The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited an equine assisted therapy centre in Wiltshire.
Sophie met with young people and adults at Gul Outdoor Therapy and Activity Centre, a registered charity, in Shrewton.
The centre provides mental health support through its work with horses and use of outdoor spaces.
At the centre, Sophie spent time with staff, local school children and horses, including two Balmoral ponies named William and Tiger.
Just like her late mother-in-law, the Queen, Sophie quickly took a shine to the horses.
CEO and director of therapy at the centre, Dr Celia Grummit, said: "I loved the way she interacted with the ponies - she clearly knows ponies very well.
"But of course, when you then see her with the young people it is hard not to notice her heart for them.
"We were talking quite a bit about enabling young people to go forward with their lives and to learn skills at places like this, which they can then use to go out and be successful in the world."
Sophie is a strong advocate for young people in need of additional support, and she champions opportunities that enable them to reach their full potential.
Dr Grummit said: "What really impressed me was her knowledge about equine assisted services as well as her love of the young people".
Sophie gained the title of Duchess of Edinburgh when her husband Prince Edward took on a new role in March after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Also there for the royal visit was Emily Mullord, headteacher of Shrewton C of E Primary School, whose school use the centre to help some of their pupils.
She said: "The children thrive on their experiences here but it definitely has added some excitement to the day and it will be an experience that myself and the children won't ever forget."
