Swindon Council services for vulnerable kids rated 'inadequate'
- Published
Council services for vulnerable children in Swindon have been rated as "inadequate" by Ofsted inspectors.
The watchdog found a significant deterioration in the quality and impact of services to protect and help children in Swindon Borough Council.
The report said some children are left in situations where they are at risk of harm and they experience too many changes of social worker.
Council leaders have vowed to make urgent improvements to the services.
Inspectors visited the council between 17 and 28 July and graded the overall effectiveness of its Children's Services department as "inadequate".
The report, which was published on Monday, judged the services against four key criteria:
- The impact of leaders on social work practice with children and families - rated "inadequate"
- The experiences and progress of children who need help and protection - rated "inadequate"
- The experiences and progress of children in care - rated "inadequate"
- The experiences and progress of care leavers - rated "requires improvement"
It comes after the last inspection in 2019 where services were given an overall grading of "good".
Although inspectors highlighted areas of strong practice in services for disabled children, for those on the edge of care, those who are privately fostered and children who receive services from the virtual school, there were a number of weaknesses identified.
The report said "too many children are left with unassessed needs and risks and plans that drift, and they experience too many changes of social worker" and that "children are not matched with permanent carers quickly enough".
Council leader Jim Robbins said: "Ensuring children and young people across Swindon get the best possible care and support is one of the most critical responsibilities of this council.
"Ofsted's judgement confirms their is significant work ahead of us to get services to where they need to be."
Mr Robbins said accelerating the improvements will now be the council's "highest priority".
"At the time of the inspection, Ofsted was able to review the improvement plan already in place and the work that is under way to strengthen services," he added.