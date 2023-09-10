Longleat Sky Safari: In pictures
- Published
Over 100 balloons filled the skies on Saturday, for the second day of the Longleat Sky Safari.
However, Sunday morning's mass ascent was cancelled due to heavy rain in Wiltshire.
Organisers of the festival are currently reviewing the weather for Sunday evening's mass ascent.
Longleat said it was hopeful that balloons could still be tethered later, with the night glow event scheduled as planned.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.