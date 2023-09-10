Longleat Sky Safari: In pictures

A lion hot air balloonLongleat/Tom Anders
A balloon of Simbaloo, Longleat's very own lion

Over 100 balloons filled the skies on Saturday, for the second day of the Longleat Sky Safari.

However, Sunday morning's mass ascent was cancelled due to heavy rain in Wiltshire.

Organisers of the festival are currently reviewing the weather for Sunday evening's mass ascent.

Longleat said it was hopeful that balloons could still be tethered later, with the night glow event scheduled as planned.

Longleat/Tom Anders
The first Longleat Sky Safari was in 2016
Longleat/Tom Anders
About 130 balloons of various shapes and sizes took to the skies on Saturday
Longleat/Tom Anders
Balloons take off in mass launches, as well as there being tethered displays against the unique backdrop of Longleat House
Longleat/Tom Anders
Balloon pilots come from all over the world, including the USA
Longleat/Tom Anders
Some of the special animal-shaped balloons include Wes the Wolf and Puddles, Splash and Tall Steve, the penguin trio
Longleat/Tom Anders
Some of the other animal-shaped balloons include Adelaide the koala and Dolly the sheep
Longleat/Tom Anders
The penguin balloon Tall Steve
Longleat/Tom Anders
Saturday's weather conditions were ideal for ballooning
Longleat/Tom Anders
Sunday evening's mass ascent is scheduled for 17:00 and the night glow is scheduled for 20:00

