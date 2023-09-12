Man jailed for 20 years for child sex offences in Wiltshire
- Published
A man has been jailed for 20 years after being found guilty of nine child sex offences.
Paul Keith Buckland, 35 of Prestonbury Close, Plymouth, was found guilty at a trial in June and sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on 8 September.
The offences, which took place more than a decade ago, were reported to Wiltshire Police in 2020.
Buckland will be added to the sex offenders' register and be subject to a sexual harm prevention order.
He pleaded not guilty but was convicted of two counts of rape of a child under 13; two counts of attempted rape of a child under 13; two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13; one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, and two counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act.
Buckland refused to attend court to hear his sentence.
The offences were committed more than 10 years ago while he was living in Tidworth.
Investigating officer, Det Con Louise Thomas, of Wiltshire Police, said: "Buckland is an abhorrent individual who committed unspeakable acts to, and in the presence of, a child.
"Actions such as his have long-lasting and traumatic effects on their victims.
"I'd like to commend the victim in speaking to us about her experiences - I understand how difficult it must have been for her and I hope that this sentence can bring some sort of relief, knowing Buckland is behind bars."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk