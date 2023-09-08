Guilty plea over poison-to-cause miscarriage case

Elliot Benham (second left under umbrella) and Sophie Harvey (second right under umbrella) leave Cheltenham Magistrates' CourtPA Media
Elliot Benham (second left under umbrella) and Sophie Harvey (second right under umbrella) face allegations relating to illegally aborting a baby

A man has admitted obtaining a poison to be used to abort a woman's baby.

Elliot Benham, of Wingfield, Kingsdown, Swindon, pleaded guilty to procuring a poison to intentionally cause a miscarriage at Gloucester Crown Court.

Sophie Harvey, 24, of St Mary's Road, Cirencester, pleaded guilty to the concealment of the birth of a child and disposal of the baby's body.

A trial will take place on separate charges of concealment of the birth of a child and the disposal of the body.

Ms Harvey will also stand trial over procuring poison to cause a miscarriage.

Tom Godfrey, representing Ms Harvey, said her guilty plea does not resolve all the charges on the indictment against her so a jury trial will still be required.

Gavin Holme, defending Mr Benham, 24, said his client will be sentenced on a "full facts basis" - meaning that he accepts the whole prosecution case.

Prosecutor Anna Vigars KC explained that there will still need to be a trial and added: "Nobody involved in this case is approaching it in an unsympathetic way.

"The difficulties and the sensitivities are paramount and we will remain open to discussion."

Mrs Vigars added: "It is accepted that circumstances change and we don't want to make things more difficult in what is a very sensitive situation."

