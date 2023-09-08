Guilty plea over poison-to-cause miscarriage case
A man has admitted obtaining a poison to be used to abort a woman's baby.
Elliot Benham, of Wingfield, Kingsdown, Swindon, pleaded guilty to procuring a poison to intentionally cause a miscarriage at Gloucester Crown Court.
Sophie Harvey, 24, of St Mary's Road, Cirencester, pleaded guilty to the concealment of the birth of a child and disposal of the baby's body.
A trial will take place on separate charges of concealment of the birth of a child and the disposal of the body.
Ms Harvey will also stand trial over procuring poison to cause a miscarriage.
Tom Godfrey, representing Ms Harvey, said her guilty plea does not resolve all the charges on the indictment against her so a jury trial will still be required.
Gavin Holme, defending Mr Benham, 24, said his client will be sentenced on a "full facts basis" - meaning that he accepts the whole prosecution case.
Prosecutor Anna Vigars KC explained that there will still need to be a trial and added: "Nobody involved in this case is approaching it in an unsympathetic way.
"The difficulties and the sensitivities are paramount and we will remain open to discussion."
Mrs Vigars added: "It is accepted that circumstances change and we don't want to make things more difficult in what is a very sensitive situation."
