South West Ambulance Service issues weekend heatwave warning
- Published
People should use emergency service numbers responsibly this weekend as the heatwave continues, an ambulance service has said.
South West Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) says people should only call 999 in an emergency, as it faces extra strain on its crews.
Even though temperature levels are expected to drop from Monday, the weekend will still be hot.
SWASFT said it will continue to prioritise seriously unwell patients.
Deputy Director of Operations at SWASFT Wayne Darch said the service wants to "be there for everyone that needs them in an emergency" this weekend.
"We need your support to help us to help you," he said.
"Please choose the right care for you, so we can ensure we have crews available for patients with the most life-threatening conditions."
He said people waiting for an ambulance shouldn't call 999 back - unless the patient's condition has deteriorated or they no longer need an ambulance.
"I would also like to thank our people and NHS colleagues who will be working throughout this heatwave to help keep us all safe and well.
"Should you need their support, please be kind to them, they are working hard under huge daily pressures," he added.
For non-life-threatening emergencies, people should visit NHS 111 online, contact their GP or get advice from a pharmacy.
A UK record has been broken for the number of consecutive September days reaching 30C (86F).
Experts say heatwaves have become more frequent, more intense, and last longer because of human-induced climate change.
