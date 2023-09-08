Honda Swindon: Redevelopment plans need planning approval
- Published
The multi-million-pound redevelopment of the vacant Honda site in Swindon could see new owners Panattoni making a contribution of more than £7.5 million to the town.
But the details must be agreed by 26 September or the deal could be off.
In April, Swindon Borough Council granted permission for Panattoni to redevelop the vacant site.
The redevelopment would see 12 buildings built to be used for manufacturing or warehousing.
A Section 106 agreement is standard in planning permission because it is considered that the development will have significant impacts on the local area that cannot be moderated by means of planning permission conditions.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the application will return to the planning committee at its meeting on Tuesday for its endorsement of the draft agreement between the company and the council over how much, and where, Panattoni will make contributions to the local authority.
The report to members, which recommends they give approval, said: "The applicant has agreed to extend the period in which the application can be determined.
"In the event that the Section 106 deed is not completed and a further extension of time is not forthcoming, the director of Strategic Development and Growth [will] be authorised to refuse the application."
The likelihood that such a huge project, which is expected to bring £1.2bn to the local economy over 10 years, and help create 1,300 jobs, would founder over such a relatively small sum is low, but it remains possible.
According to the draft agreement, the vast bulk of the £7.5m contribution is to be spent on offsetting the damage to the biodiversity of the site, which was relatively underused by its former occupants.
Panattoni's plans will have a significant effect as the site will be used more intensively, meaning the majority of on-site hedgerows, groups of trees and areas of woodland will be removed.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk