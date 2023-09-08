Striking Swindon social workers in disagreement over pay
- Published
Striking social workers are in further disagreement with their employers at Swindon Borough Council over claims about the docking of pay.
Members of the emergency duty service are striking over changes to the way they are paid for unsociable hours.
They claim the council intends to dock seven days' pay from workers taking action, including those who were not scheduled to work on strike days.
The council has denied the claims, calling them "completely untrue".
Workers say they were told the money would be docked in a conversation with a senior council officer, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Wiltshire GMB branch secretary Andy Newman said: "GMB members on the picket lines were extremely worried that they have been told they will lose money, not just for the days they are on strike, but for all days, even when they would not be working."
Swindon Borough Council said: "Only staff who took part in strike action will forgo their pay for the days they were not in work.
"We believe that all of the issues raised by the GMB as part of the strike action have been resolved and we look forward to our valued staff returning to work."
The strike follows a restructure of the council's pay and reward system.
Social workers say they are losing out on a 20% increase in their pay for working unsocial hours but the council says this is more than compensated for by a 30% increase in their salary for the unsocial hours they are on call.
The strike is scheduled to continue until September 18, and then at weekends until Christmas.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk