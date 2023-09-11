Iconic Swindon Arkell's Brewery celebrates 180th birthday
One of Britain's oldest traditional breweries is celebrating its 180th birthday.
John Arkell founded the first Arkell's Brewery in Swindon in 1843.
The family-owned brewery now owns more than 80 pubs across Wiltshire, Gloucestershire, Berkshire and Hampshire.
They threw a birthday celebration for the local community at their headquarters on Hyde Road in Swindon on Sunday.
Alex Arkell, who is a sixth generation head brewer for the company, said: "It's incredible. We're so proud to have been here and our relationship with the local community here in Swindon is the reason for our existence.
"It's the only reason we've been here for all this time."
Alex's great great grandfather (times six), John Arkell was a farmer by trade. He farmed in North Swindon, where he grew barley.
Mr Arkell started a microbrewery in 1843 from his kitchen table - which was in the farmhouse that they now use as their offices.
"That's where it began and the success sort of blossomed," Alex said.
"He [John Arkell] did that for about 20 years until 1861 where he then invested heavily in the brewery side of it and built himself the tower steamed brewery we still use today."
Arkell's success was partly due the growth of Swindon at the time.
In 1861, Isambard Kingdom Brunel chose Swindon as the site of his works on the Great Western Railway - developing Swindon into a bustling industrial city centre.
"He knew exactly what he was doing," said Alex.
Arkell's Brewery will also brew a special beer called Tradition to celebrate its 180th birthday.
Their big celebration was held aid of Prospect Hospice, and involved beer, live music, pub games including old Pac Man machines, pool tables, selection of different foods.
"That's the idea really - we wanted to have a party. We wanted to say thank you to all the locals," said Alex.
