Stephen Harrison jailed for sexually assaulting a child
- Published
A man has been jailed for 14 years after admitting sexually assaulting a child.
Stephen Harrison, 40, of Barrington Road, Salisbury, was sentenced at Salisbury Crown Court on Tuesday.
Wiltshire Police said he had pleaded guilty to "multiple counts" of sexual assault on a child under 13 and an attempted rape.
The offences took place on various dates between 2015 and 2020, the court was told.
Det Con Dawn Rowan, from Wiltshire Police, said: "Firstly, I would like to praise the victim in this case who has shown bravery and courage well beyond her years in reporting this to police and ensuring this dangerous man is put behind bars.
"Harrison has shown little remorse for his despicable actions, continuing to lie through numerous police interviews before eventually pleading guilty in court.
"I am pleased that we were able to secure this conviction and see Harrison sentenced.
"We are committed to targeting individuals who commit such abhorrent crimes, regardless of how much time has passed since.
"I would urge anyone reading this who has experienced something similar to report it to police immediately - you will be fully supported through the process by specially-trained officers", she added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk