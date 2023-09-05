Pewsey stab suspect restrained by public and arrested
A man was detained by members of the public and arrested by police following a stabbing.
The assault happened in The High Street in Pewsey, Wiltshire, at around 17:35 BST on Monday.
A man in his 30s suffered injuries which are not thought to be life-changing.
Wiltshire Police "commended" those who restrained the 65-year-old suspect whilst the victim was given first aid and officers arrived at the scene.
The suspect remains in custody after being detained on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
'Bravery undoubtedly helped'
Local Insp Ben Huggins said it was a "concerning incident for the community", but assured it was believed to be a targeted assault where the victim was known to the suspect.
"I'd like to commend the members of the public who assisted in this incident," he said.
"The victim was swiftly given first aid, while they also helped to restrain the suspect until officers arrived at the scene.
"Their bravery undoubtedly helped aid the victim in their recovery and meant that the suspect was detained and arrested.
"Residents are likely to see an increased policing presence in the area and officers conducting high-visibility patrols over the coming days."
The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward with any information that could help its investigation.
