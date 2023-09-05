Salisbury drivers reminded of roadworks traffic as schools reopen
Drivers are being reminded to allow extra time to get around roadworks as schools reopen.
Construction work is taking place in Salisbury as part of a multi-million pound investment in the city, including a one-way system on Fisherton Street.
Wiltshire Council is expecting busier roads as children head back to school.
Councillor Caroline Thomas said: "Road improvements of this scale can cause some disruption and we apologise for any inconvenience."
Ms Thomas, the council's cabinet member for transport, explained the project aimed to "create a vibrant and sustainable city centre for Salisbury by improving the pedestrian areas along Fisherton Street to make it easier, safer and more convenient for local residents, regular visitors and tourists alike to access the city centre".
"With the traffic around Salisbury likely to increase as youngsters return to school and college, we want to remind drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys, taking the one-way system into account," she added.
The work, due for completion in summer 2024, includes widening pavements, new street lighting and enhancing landscaping.
