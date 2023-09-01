Cyclist fails to stop at scene of Swindon crash with car
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist failed to stop at the scene of a crash.
The collision, involving a car and a cyclist, happened at around 14:25 BST on Thursday in Tadpole Lane, Swindon.
The car's windscreen was significantly damaged in the crash, police said.
Wiltshire Police are appealing for any witnesses and for local residents to check their CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage.
