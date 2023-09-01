Cyclist fails to stop at scene of Swindon crash with car

Tadpole Lane in SwindonGoogle
The crash happened on Tadpole Lane in Swindon

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist failed to stop at the scene of a crash.

The collision, involving a car and a cyclist, happened at around 14:25 BST on Thursday in Tadpole Lane, Swindon.

The car's windscreen was significantly damaged in the crash, police said.

Wiltshire Police are appealing for any witnesses and for local residents to check their CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.