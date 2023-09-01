Roads close in Devizes to improve the town's water supply
The first of four phases of road closures are due to start in Devizes on Monday to improve water quality in the town.
A spokesperson for Wessex Water said the two-year project is necessary to replace ageing cast-iron pipes.
Wiltshire Council indicated that roads will be reopened as each section is finished and access to businesses will be maintained at all times.
The £1m project is due to be competed in April 2025.
The director of construction and infrastructure maintenance at Wessex Water, Eddie Rant, said: "In some cases, the ageing cast-iron water mains in Devizes are degrading and leaking, which causes quality issues such as discoloured water and poor pressure for our customers."
By replacing them with new plastic pipes, the water company said the supply will be improved, become more reliable and be of better quality.
Caroline Thomas, cabinet member for transport at Wiltshire Council, said: "We've worked with Wessex Water to minimise the disruption while they undertake these essential works."
The first phase will run for 27 weeks, from 4 September 2023 to 1 March 2024, starting in Sidmouth Street, then working through Sheep Street, Bridewell Street, Long Street and Morris Lane.
A further three phases will follow, from March, June and September of 2024 with the entire scheme due to be completed by April 2025.
