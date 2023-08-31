Arrests after woman hit with knuckle duster in Trowbridge
Two men have been arrested after a woman was hit with a knuckle duster and taken to hospital for her injuries.
Wiltshire Police were called to Soprano Way in Trowbridge at about 22:30 BST on Wednesday.
A 19-year-old man and another man aged 21 have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remain in police custody for questioning.
A woman was taken to hospital where she was treated for injuries to her face, police said.
