Arrests after woman hit with knuckle duster in Trowbridge

Wiltshire Police were called to Soprano Way in Trowbridge on Wednesday

Two men have been arrested after a woman was hit with a knuckle duster and taken to hospital for her injuries.

Wiltshire Police were called to Soprano Way in Trowbridge at about 22:30 BST on Wednesday.

A 19-year-old man and another man aged 21 have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remain in police custody for questioning.

A woman was taken to hospital where she was treated for injuries to her face, police said.

