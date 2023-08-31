Swindon mum makes emotional appeal for missing son to return home
The mother of a missing 25-year-old man from Swindon has made an emotional appeal for his safe return.
Bradley Porter was last seen on Saturday 5 August. He is thought to have left his home in the early hours on his mountain bike.
His mother, Abigail Somerfield, said she has been "soul destroyed" since he disappeared.
"He is loved more than he could ever know," she said.
Mr Porter, who did not live with his mother, is of slim build and approximately 5ft 5in (167cm) tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue tracksuit bottoms.
Ms Somerfield said she last saw him a couple days before he went missing.
She said he has not taken any clothes or used his bank cards and there has been no activity on his social media accounts.
"It doesn't matter what - if you're in trouble, if you owe money. If you're scared.
"We can overcome anything. We need you home. You are everything to me," she said.
She went on to thank the hundreds of people who are looking for him in Swindon and Bournemouth, where he also has links.
Wiltshire Police has appealed for information. Det Insp Debbie Hatch said that even the smallest piece of information could be important.
"I would ask members of the public to study the photographs of Bradley carefully, to see if you remember seeing him?
"Additionally, I'm asking anyone living in the Penhill area to [of Swindon] check doorbell camera footage, dashcam or CCTV."
Anyone with information can call the police on 101 or leave information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.
