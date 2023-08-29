Trowbridge town centre upgrade set to be completed by December
Improvement works on a key town route are set to be completed before the busy Christmas period begins.
The first phase of the project to upgrade Castle Street in Trowbridge is already under way and is due to be completed in September.
Wiltshire Council is aiming to complete the second phase, which begins on Tuesday, before December.
Councillor Caroline Thomas said the work will "make a real difference" to those who live and work in the area.
The second phase of works will focus on the area from the Court Street roundabout to the junction with Market Street.
It will involve widening the footpath on the western side and continuing paving works on both sides of Castle Street.
Street lighting improvements and road surfacing will also take place.
The road will be closed from 29 August until the works are completed at the end of November, with a diversion in place.
All businesses will remain open as usual.
Ms Thomas, Wiltshire Council's cabinet member for transport, said Castle Street is one of five key routes around Trowbridge town centre to benefit from £16m provided by the government's Future High Streets Fund to improve walking and cycling access.
"We hope people can begin to see the benefits these enhancements will bring both through the completed Church Street and Union Street junction plus the improvements done so far at Castle Street," she added.
