Swindon road closed after bicycle and motorbike collision
- Published
A major road has been closed following a collision between a cyclist and a motorcyclist.
Wiltshire Police were called to the Coate Water roundabout in Swindon after the crash, which happened at around 18:50 BST on Thursday evening.
The force said the junction of Marlborough Road was closed in both directions as a result of the incident.
Motorists have been asked to seek alternative routes while the closure remains in place.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.