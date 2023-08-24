Glyn Razzell refuses to reveal where his wife Linda's body is
A man who murdered his wife has refused to reveal where her remains are.
Glyn Razzell, 64, from Somerset, is serving a life sentence for the murder of his wife Linda Razzell in 2002.
He was refused release at a parole hearing last year under Helen's Law which makes it harder for killers to get parole if they do not reveal where they hid the body.
But he has told a new hearing he could not reveal where she is as he "does not know" she is dead.
Razzell did not appear in person at the public hearing, but was connected via a remote link.
When questioned about the location of his wife's body, he said: "I don't know where Linda's remains are - I don't know if she's dead for sure - I'm sorry if that upsets people."
The panel told Razzell the couple's children had been grieving for many years and want to arrange a burial.
"You, and you alone are the barrier to completing this," he was told.
Razzell replied: "I do understand the anguish. I understand the way they feel. If there is anything I could do, I really would."
The hearing, the third Razzell has been granted, took place at the Royal Courts of Justice in the Strand, with members of the public able to watch.
When questioned over whether he had threatened his wife with violence, or withheld money from her, Razzell said he had not.
Ms Razzell disappeared in 2002 while on her way to work at Swindon College.
The 41-year-old mother-of-four has not been seen since, and her body has never been found.
Razzell was convicted of her murder in 2003, and lost an appeal against his conviction in 2005.
The couple were in the middle of divorce proceedings when Mrs Razzell disappeared.
The parole board hearing was told a decision on his possible release will be made in two weeks.
The hearing continues.
