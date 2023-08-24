Lava Lounge in Swindon will become shops and flats
- Published
Detailed plans have been unveiled for the 25 flats set to be built in a tower block above a disused nightclub.
Developer Tunley Properties was given the green light in 2021 to knock down the former Lava Lounge club in Fleet Street, Swindon, and rebuild it as a six-storey block.
The developer has now submitted details of how the building will be set out.
The ground floor would be used as two shop units with 25 apartments on the five storeys above.
In its successful application, the firm said: "An opportunity exists to lay out the building in a fashion that will retain and enhance the character of the street and the grain of the surrounding area."
Parking area
The ground floor will see the front of the building, on Fleet Street, divided into two shops, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Behind the shops will be a parking area with five parking spaces and bike storage for 25 bikes for the flats and four for the shop staff, and an access to stairways up to the flats.
The number of parking spaces is fewer than the nine originally envisaged, although the building's central location means, under Swindon council's planning policies, it isn't necessary to provide any parking.
One each of the five floors there will be five flats laid out to the same pattern, with three one-bed flats, two two-bed apartments and a communal outdoor area of decking for each floor.
The developer said: "The new apartments have been carefully designed within the building perimeter to ensure satisfactory living conditions for the new residents while also maintaining the amenity enjoyed by surrounding buildings."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk