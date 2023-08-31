Road closures on A419 in Swindon over two weekends
- Published
Drivers have been warned to plan alternative routes after road closures over two weekends were announced.
The A419 will be shut for bridge refurbishment at Highworth junction, near Swindon, National Highways said.
The northbound section will be closed from 1-4 September, and the southbound route shut from 22-25 September.
The work, which involves replacing bridge parapets and structural repairs, has been arranged to avoid clashes with Swindon Town FC home matches.
The northbound carriageway will shut at 20:00 BST on Friday, 1 September and re-open at 06:00 on Monday, 4 September, while the road will be shut southbound from 20:00 on Friday, 22 September until 06:00 on Monday, 25 September.
'Essential works'
During the first weekend traffic will be diverted via the A420 White Hart roundabout and re-join the A419 at the Turnpike junction.
Then the second weekend's closure will see traffic leave the A419 at the Lady Lane junction and re-join at the A420 White Hart roundabout.
Two-way traffic signals will also be in place on Highworth Road during the closures.
Andrew Gale, National Highways' Service Manager, said: "We appreciate roadworks can be frustrating, but we've been working with both Swindon Borough Council and Swindon Town Football Club to ensure as little disruption as possible.
"We've been communicating with local businesses and communities, we're keeping the closures to an absolute minimum and we thank all drivers in advance for their co-operation and patience while we carry out these essential works."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk