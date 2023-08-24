Linda Razzell: Killer husband who hid body facing parole hearing
A man who has refused to reveal where the body of his murdered wife is will face a public parole hearing later.
Glyn Razzell, 63, from Somerset, is serving a life sentence for the murder of his wife Linda Razzell.
He was refused release last year under Helen's Law which makes it harder for killers to get parole if they do not reveal where they hid the body.
Ms Razzell disappeared in 2002 while on her way to work at Swindon College.
The 41-year-old mother-of-four has not been seen since, and her body has never been found.
Her family who have waited more than 20 years to discover the fate of their missing mother could be about to get an answer.
Razzell, who was convicted of her murder in 2003, has a new chance to reveal what happened to Ms Razzell creating the possibility he could be released.
He is one of the first prisoners to be considered under Helen's Law.
