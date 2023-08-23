Wiltshire charity transports donated fridges to Ukraine
Three trucks are transporting fridges and other essential supplies to Ukraine to help people affected by the war.
The Wiltshire based charity, UK to Ukraine, has collected about 17 fridges and freezers from local people.
Residents living near the Kakhovka Dam, which was breached in June, will be given the supplies.
Henrietta Nettlefold, from the charity, said: "When the dam was blown up, people's houses were completely ruined and they are living hand to mouth."
As well as fridges, the charity is sending a rescue vehicle, clothes and medical supplies.
The trucks set off from Chichester on Tuesday afternoon.
Ms Nettlefold said the response had been "fantastic" and those who have donated have been "absolutely extraordinary".
The charity works in partnership with Stay Safe, an organisation based on the eastern border of Ukraine.
Stay Safe is working to rehouse and resettle people in the area whilst also providing up to 150 hot meals a day.
Ms Nettflefold said: "There are many people there who are living in absolute desperate situations while they try and get rehoused.
"We cannot thank Wiltshire and the surrounding counties enough.
"We will continue to provide aid in delivering what we can to the front line.
"We will do whatever they tell us they need."
