Food store in Swindon to reopen as microbrewery and pub
A disused food store in a town centre will be turned into pub and microbrewery after plans were approved.
Planners at Swindon Borough Council have allowed plans to modify the former Ramona food store shop on Rodbourne Road in Swindon.
Brewery owner Marek Czarnek's also plans to open a beer garden at the site.
Objections were raised about possible disturbance to neighbours through traffic and light pollution.
Four residents wrote to the council to comment on the application, with three in full support and one against, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Rodbourne Road resident George Tipple said: "What a brilliant idea and happiness for the Rodbourne community.
"It's somewhere for us old folks to go have a few and a bite to eat."
Other residents wrote to the committee saying that the site's current location is not big enough and that they fully support the small business, believing it will be very popular with many locals.
One resident, though, objected on the grounds of noise and light pollution, increased traffic from deliveries and disturbance of neighbours.
They said: "I think the venture is a brilliant idea, I just think the location could be better considered."
The approval report praised the development stating: "The proposal will bring back to use a vacant retail unit and would attract footfall to this part of the local centre enhancing the area's vitality and viability."
