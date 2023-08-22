Man arrested after Salisbury street stabbing
A man has been arrested after a man in his 20s suffered "life-threatening injuries" in a stabbing.
Wiltshire Police said the man was stabbed about 11:55 BST on Gainsborough Close in Salisbury.
Supt Liz Coles said the victim was given emergency treatment at the scene.
A crime scene cordon has been set up in the road and surrounding area while police investigate, and Supt Coles said there is likely to be increased police presence in the nearby streets.
