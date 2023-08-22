Appeal after man hit by mobility scooter in Wroughton
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was hit by a mobility scooter, leaving him with a broken hip.
Wiltshire Police said the man, in his 70s, needed emergency surgery after being hit outside Tick Tock Playgroup near Ellendune Shopping Centre, Wroughton at around 13:15 on Sunday.
They said a man riding the dark-coloured mobility scooter left the scene without identifying himself.
The man is described as having white hair and aged in his 60s.
He was also said to have a light-coloured dog with him.
The force urged anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the vicinity of the Ellendune Shopping centre at the time, to get in touch with them.
