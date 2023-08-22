Major refurbishment to begin on Trowbridge Town Hall
- Published
A number of bus stops and a taxi rank are being temporarily moved as multimillion-pound refurbishment work on a Grade II-listed town hall starts.
Beard Construction will start work on Trowbridge Town Hall on 29 August.
The refurbished building will have a variety of performance and activity spaces, recording studios and a licensed café bar.
Councillor Caroline Thomas said the "extensive" work would ensure the "treasured venue" remained.
"Works of this nature will cause some disruption to local residents and businesses, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused," she said.
Silver Street is closed overnight from Monday to Wednesday this week to allow hoarding to be erected.
During Silver Street's closure, the taxi rank opposite the Town Hall has been closed.
The X34 bus stop outside the Town Hall will be moved later to the bus stop by the side of Lloyds Bank on Manvers Street.
The town centre bus stop for buses 63, 66 and 69 will be moving to Silver Street, next to the Old Joanna Café.
The stop for buses 60, 65/65A, 67/67A, X47 will be moving to the bus shelter opposite the Coventry Building Society.
The cash for the project has come from a £16m investment into the town by the Future High Streets Fund - a government scheme to renew town centres.
Beard director Jamie Harwood said: "While the project does present challenges, our team has worked incredibly hard to maintain an open dialogue with all parties to ensure all work is conducted safely and sensitively, with as little disruption to residents as possible."