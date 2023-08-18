Sir David Hempleman-Adams to fly over Atlantic in hydrogen balloon
A group of explorers are set to take the first flight across the Atlantic in an open basket gas balloon next month.
Sir David Hempleman-Adams, from Wiltshire, is embarking on the journey in The Torabhaig Atlantic Explorer gas balloon with two long-time friends.
While flying, the trio will collect air samples to look for new scientific discoveries.
Sir David said: "This is what keeps us feeling young at heart and fired up to enjoy every minute on this earth."
The British adventurer, who has already crossed the Atlantic twice in an open basket balloon. will be accompanied by American balloon manufacturer, Bert Padelt and Swiss explorer, scientist and entrepreneur, Dr Frederik Paulsen.
Their route will take them from Maine, USA, over Newfoundland, Canada, before crossing the Atlantic Ocean and landing in Europe.
If successful, the four-to-five-day journey will be the first Atlantic crossing in a hydrogen balloon and may complete the longest distance ever covered in this type of balloon.
Sir David said: "People think we're kind of crazy to be doing this but it really does make you feel alive to be pushing the boundaries and seeing just what is possible at any age."
Weather permitting, the team will fly at an altitude of 6,000ft (1,828m) to 8,000ft (2,438m) and collect samples to discover new microbes that could lead to the discovery of new natural proteins, which could be used in the development of new medicines, biofuels, bioplastics or agritech.
They will also be aiding a study to measure the impact of the Canadian forest fires, in a collaboration with Dr Jim McQuaid of the Institute for Climate and Atmospheric Science at the University of Leeds.
Their adventure is supported by Torabhaig Single Malt whisky.
To celebrate their trip, the distillery will release a limited-edition-design bottle complete with balloon mail postcards signed by the explorers, to help raise money for the Sabhal Mor Ostaig Gaelic Language School on the Isle of Skye.
