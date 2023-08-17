Swindon: Woman arrested after man stabbed in the back
A woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed in the back.
Wiltshire Police were called to Tudor Walk in Swindon on Saturday at about 17:00 BST.
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with a stab wound to his back and another man in his 60s was treated for a knife wound to his hand, police said. Both men have been discharged.
A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and released on bail.
Police are appealing for any witnesses of the incident to contact them.
