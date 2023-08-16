Aerial photos from Wiltshire in WW2 made available for first time
Thousands of aerial photographs taken by the US Army Air Forces (USAAF) during World War Two have been made available to the public for the first time.
The collection of 3,600 images includes several Wiltshire locations - including Stonehenge on Christmas Eve, 1943.
The Photographic Reconnaissance units were stationed across England in 1943 and 1944, after the US joined the war.
The photographs show how the conflict changed the UK landscape.
Whole towns and large sections of cities are captured in single frames, showing army hospital tents on Marlborough Common in Wiltshire and the Great Western Railway Works and Railway Village in Swindon.
A low-level photograph of part of a US Army camp in Devizes shows firing ranges in the foreground while troops play a game of baseball in a recreation field.
The view of Christmas Eve in 1943 at Stonehenge shows the markings highlighting the location of a First World War aerodrome and camp.
The collection also captures the main stand of the Manchester United football ground after it was hit in a bombing raid in March 1941.
The collection, which captures locations across the country in an "astonishing level of detail", has been made available to the public in an online, searchable map on the Historic England Archive.
Chief executive of Historic England, Duncan Wilson, said the collection "records changes taking place in England as a result of the Second World War, as well as capturing fascinating incidental detail, like American troops playing baseball".
Mr WIlson said: "Our collection of USAAF wartime photographs were taken in England by the pilots and aircraft of squadrons that provided intelligence for the eventual defeat of Nazi Germany.
"This came at a cost, with many pilots killed in the line of duty."
He said making the images available to the public for the first time helps to highlight the "vital role aerial reconnaissance played" during the conflict.
