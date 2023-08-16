Swindon Brunel Centre Marks & Spencer set to close

The company has plans to work with property development company British Landto invest money into the development of the Swindon Orbital Marks & Spencer.The decision is part of what Marks and Spencer executives are describing as a 'store estate transformation'.Neil Enoch, the chain's regional manager covering Swindon, said: "Shopping habits are changing, so we're rotating our store estate to make sure we have the right stores to offer customers a brilliant shopping experience."As part of this transformation, we have today announced to colleagues our proposal to close our M&S Swindon store at 81 Regent Street."