Swindon barber extends free back-to-school haircut scheme
A barber is extending a free back-to-school haircut scheme to help parents deal with rising costs.
Sylvester Okoli, 34, who works at Route 8 Barbers, Swindon, wants to help families save money to put towards essential items such as uniforms.
He is offering free haircuts in the Swindon salon, as he did in August 2022, and is expanding the service to the company's Bristol branch for 2023.
He added: "Last year we had about 30. We're trying to increase the numbers."
"I think we should have more, because we have two shops (offering free haircuts) this time," said Mr Okoli.
The barber said the scheme was well-received last year and that "a good haircut always helps boost people's confidence".
Mr Okoli said: "I'm sure there's quite a lot of people struggling over the past few months, especially parents having to buy school uniforms.
"As a child, I could never afford nice haircuts and I don't want other children to have to experience this."
He added: "If a kid can go back to school feeling fresh and happy, I guess that's a good thing.
"I'm always fond of trying to help the community. I thought this would be a good idea to give back and to show some kindness."
He is offering the service until 4 September and asked anyone in need of a free haircut to message him directly via Instagram or Facebook to arrange an appointment.
